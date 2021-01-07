Increased police presence at Kentucky Capitol Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There was an increased police presence in Kentucky’s capitol Thursday – one day after the violence in Washington D.C.

Troopers seem to have left the capitol around 4 p.m., but we saw several officers parked and patrolling the area for hours.

- Advertisement -

We’ve reached out to Kentucky State Police, but haven’t heard back yet.

We spoke with a man who works in the Capitol Annex building. He says he’s lived in Frankfort his whole life and hopes nothing like what happened in the nation’s capitol happens there, but he can see prejudice causing tensions to rise.

“I mean, I say it will later on, but right now it’s pretty calm,” James Samuels said. “You don’t have to have violence. You can talk it out if you figure it’s going to go that far. That’s what I would do.”

The chaos in D.C. also caused Governor Andy Beshear to postpone his State of the Commonwealth, originally scheduled for Wednesday.