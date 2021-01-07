Boil water advisory for customers in McKinney Water District

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for hundreds of customers of the McKinney Water District in Lincoln County.
According to the McKinney Water District, the advisory affects residents at 1550 KY HWY 643 to Mike Genton Road and KY HWY 1948. It’s also in effect for all roads leading off the main roads, until further notice.
McKinney Water District officials say the advisory will affect approximately 280 customers.
