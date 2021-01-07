Ball Corp. to create 200 jobs in Bowling Green with new facility

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)– Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced plans for Ball Corp. to create some 200 high-paying jobs for Kentuckians with construction of a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green. According to the governor’s office, the facility will produce recyclable aluminum ends for the company’s beverage can customers.

“As we enter the new year, we will continue to focus our economic development efforts on sustained job and wage growth across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “This announcement of Ball Corp.’s new aluminum can end production facility in Warren County creating nearly 200 high-wage jobs is a major step toward securing a better future for Kentuckians. I want to thank Ball for this commitment to the workforce in and around Warren County, and I look forward to the company becoming part of Team Kentucky.”

Ball executives expect to immediately start site preparation in the Kentucky Transpark to build a 500,000-square-foot facility, scheduled to begin production in early 2022. According to the governor’s office, the operation is Ball’s first in the state and would provide capacity to supply aluminum ends to Ball’s expanding North American network of beverage can manufacturing plants. Company leaders plan to begin hiring later this year, and the facility ultimately will create nearly 200 jobs over the next five years. Positions will include production technicians, industrial electricians, machinists, material handlers and leadership and support staff roles.

“Bowling Green will join our industry-leading network of more than 20 North American plants, including two new beverage can manufacturing plants currently under construction in Glendale, Arizona, and Pittston, Pennsylvania, scheduled to start up in early- and mid-2021, respectively,” said Colin Gillis, president, Ball beverage packaging, North & Central America. “These investments will align our end production with our beverage can capacity investments and are supported by numerous long-term customer contracts to serve the unprecedented demand for sustainable aluminum packaging while furthering Ball’s Drive for 10 vision for long-term success.”

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Ball was founded in 1880 and has grown to include more than 100 locations employing over 18,000 people worldwide.

Ball joins more than 185 aluminum-related facilities in Kentucky employing over 20,000 Kentuckians full time. In 2020, companies within the industry announced seven new location or expansion projects in the state totaling $166 million in new investment and the creation of 137 full-time jobs, according to the governor’s office. The 236 new location and expansion projects announced in Kentucky in 2020 are expected to create over 8,000 full-time jobs in the coming years at an average hourly wage of $22.11, the state’s second highest mark of the past six years.

Warren County Judge/Executive Mike Buchanon welcomed both the company and the new employment it will bring, “Job creation of this magnitude by manufacturers are an investment in the future of the people of Warren County.”

Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said the city will provide Ball a welcome home for decades to come, “Ball has a strong reputation all over the world, and we are proud to welcome them to our community.”

Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, thanked the company for its decision to locate in the region.

“This amazing project will have an enormous economic impact in South Central Kentucky,” Bunch said. “We are grateful to Ball Metal Beverage Container Corporation not only for investing in our economy after several months of site considerations in multiple states, but also for brining great jobs and future opportunities to our community.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in a special meeting on Thursday preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $6 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment and annual targets of:

-Creation and maintenance of 198 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

-Paying an average hourly wage of $45 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

Additionally, KEDFA approved Ball for up to $1.3 million in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA), according to the governor’s office. KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

In addition, Ball can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

