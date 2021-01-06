Tobacco settlement money bill advances in Frankfort

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
23

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A measure to move the organizations that decide how to spend much of Kentucky’s share of the Tobacco Master Agreement settlement money from the governor’s purview cleared the Senate Agriculture Committee on Wednesday.

The measure, known as Senate Bill 3, would place the Agricultural Development Board and the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation under the Kentucky Agriculture Department. SB 3 would also abolish the Kentucky Council on Agriculture and the Kentucky Tobacco Settlement Trust Corporation.

- Advertisement -

Committee Chair, Republican Sen. Paul Hornback, of Shelbyville, says he filed SB 3 out of concern the groups were being politicized. He cited examples including excluding representation of production agriculture from an ag-tech advisory group.

The groups came about after the 1998 Tobacco Master Agreement. That court settlement resulted in tobacco companies paying states billions of dollars in yearly installments as compensation for taxpayer money spent in connection with tobacco-related diseases.

Hornback says those groups helped Kentucky tobacco farmers diversify. He says Kentucky went from 250,000 farms raising tobacco to less than 3,500.

Democratic Sen. Robin L. Webb, of Grayson, says she was hesitant to dismantle something that has worked so well since its implementation in the early 2000s. She says some of Hornback’s concerns could be addressed with small changes that could be accomplished with some “tweaking” of language.

Webb says the groups should remain under the purview of the executive branch because it has far more cabinets and resources to dovetail with the agriculture groups’ projects or recommendations. “That’s why it was in the executive branch,” Webb said, adding she helped draft the legislation that created the groups.

Hornback says HB 3 contains safeguards to prevent agriculture commissioners from also trying to politicize the groups. Those include making sure there are revolving terms on the groups’ boards and the groups’ funds could not be commingled with other agriculture department money.

President Pro Tempore, Republican Sen. David P. Givens, of Greensburg, says he supported SB 3 because he didn’t want politics to jeopardize the record of the groups’ successes. He says the tobacco settlement money had leapfrogged Kentucky’s agriculture industry into the future.

“It has been maddening, saddening and frightening to see this vital piece of our agriculture fabric to be politicized,” Givens said of the concerns Hornback outlined.

Majority Floor Leader, Republican Sen. Damon Thayer, of Georgetown, says he supported SB 3 because, among other things, it streamlines government.

“I always felt it was a duplication to have a Governor’s Office of Ag Policy created by statute when we have a Department of Agriculture that is in the constitution,” Thayer said, adding that he had introduced similar legislation during prior sessions.

SB 3 now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

Previous articleUPDATE: Victim identified in deadly collision in Knott County
Next articleUPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for parts of Danville
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.