Governor postpones State of the Commonwealth address to Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear postponed his State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the legislature to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.
The speech was originally scheduled for Wednesday night.
The governor reacted quickly to the protest in Washington, D.C. with a post on his Facebook page. He condemned the violence and referred to the protesters as “domestic terrorists.”
“When you try to use force, intimidation to get what you want, to overthrow an election, to stop the business of Congress, yes, you are acting as a domestic terrorist,” Beshear said in his recorded statement.
