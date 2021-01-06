Former Dean at Lexington Theological Seminary dies

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
3
Rev. Dr. Richard D. Weis/Lexington Theological Seminary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Rev. Dr. Richard Weis, former Dean and Professor Emeritus of Hebrew Bible at Lexington Theological Seminary (LTS) has died.

The seminary says Dr. Weis passed away December 31, 2020, in Lexington.  He was 71-years old.

Born in Lafayette, IN, Dr. Weis grew up in Cincinnati. He earned an A.B. in Classical Studies from the University of Michigan and an M.Div. from Princeton Theological Seminary.
He was ordained by the United Presbyterian Church in the U.S.A. as a Minister of Word and Sacrament and served Presbyterian churches in Paterson, NJ, and Beaumont, CA. He received his Ph.D. in Religion from Claremont Graduate School. As a graduate student, he served as Director of the Ancient Biblical Manuscript Center for Preservation and Research in Claremont, CA.
He began his academic career as Assistant and then Associate Professor of Old Testament at New Brunswick Theological Seminary (NJ) and eventually became Dean there. Next he served United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities (MN) as Dean and Professor of Old Testament Theology. He received the D.D. honoris causa from United when he left to become Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean and Professor of Hebrew Bible at LTS in 2011.
Dr. Weis participated actively in the work of the local Presbytery, serving as a guest preacher and teacher at many churches. He specialized in textual criticism of the Hebrew Bible and was a recognized Jeremiah scholar who wrote for and edited numerous scholarly books and journals. He was a member of various work groups, notably in feminist hermeneutics, of the Society for Biblical Literature. He served 30 years on the international committee producing Biblica Hebraica, Editio quinta funditus renovata, a new edition of the entire Hebrew Bible (Old Testament) that takes account of evidence from the Dead Sea Scrolls and other manuscripts unavailable during production of previous editions.
Dr. Weis was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Verna (Kugler) Weis; his brother, Robert Weis; his parents-in-law, Asa L. and Dorothy (Woodbury) Rogers; his sisters-in-law Joanne (Rogers) Samuda and Patricia (Rogers) Maimone; and many beloved cats. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara Rogers, and their cat Pearl; his brother and sister-in-law; a sister-in-law; several nephews; and countless students and colleagues whose lives and careers he nurtured.
“Dean Emeritus Weis was an extraordinary dean whose administrative career spanned 25 years, six of those at LTS,” said current LTS Dean and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rev. Dr. Loida I. Martell. “At LTS, he was a key figure during the transition to an online format. He restarted the D.Min program and was instrumental in the creation of the Certificate in Hispanic Ministries Program. I will always be grateful for his leadership and for his friendship, and will profoundly miss the wisdom of his insights.”
“Rich was a Dean’s Dean,” said LTS President Dr. Charisse Gillett. “He was a gifted educational administrator and theological educator. He loved his work and cared deeply about the education of students for ministry and for the church. LTS was well-served by his leadership and passion for the church during its period of transformation.”
A private service will be held at Hunter Presbyterian Church in Lexington, KY, at 11 a.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 12. The service will be accessible by Zoom. Please contact the church at office.hunter109@gmail.com for the link.
In lieu of flowers (Rich was an avid gardener, but he went apoplectic at the thought of cutting the flowers), contributions are suggested to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, Lexington Theological Seminary’s Certificate in Hispanic Ministries Program or the Nature Conservancy.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire Lexington Theological Seminary community, we extend our condolences to Dean Weis’ wife, Barbara, and the entire Weis family and give thanks for Rich’s life of scholarship and service,” said Rev. Doug Lofton, LTS Board Chair.
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.