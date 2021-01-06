Clay County man accused of trying to run over woman with car

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Clay County man is accused of hitting a woman, trying to run her over with a car, hiding from authorities and having meth, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Chief Deputy Clifton Jones answered a domestic violence complaint involving a car on Tuesday around 1:50 p.m., according to the sheriff.
32-year old Ryan Gibson was arrested while trying to hide in a field from Sheriff Robinson and Chief Deputy Jones, according to investigators.
Gibson was charged with Assault 2nd Degree (Domestic Violence); Resisting Arrest; Menacing; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (excludes alcohol) and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), according to the sheriff.
Gibson was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.
