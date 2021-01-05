Test for outdoor warning sirens scheduled for Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Emergency Management will test its network of outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday at 10 am.

They say if you live near a park or golf course, expect to hear the outdoor siren sound a series of chimes followed by a voice announcement this is a test.

Emergency management says this is a regularly scheduled test and there is no emergency. They ask that you do not call 9-1-1 about the siren test.

Lexington’s outdoor siren system is designed to alert people who are outdoors. The siren system is not intended to alert persons inside homes, apartments or office buildings, according to Lexington Emergency Management.