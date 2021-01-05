New chairman chosen for Fayette County Board of Education

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – At the beginning of Tuesday’s Fayette County Board of Education meeting, chair Stephanie Spires announced she was stepping down from the leadership post, but remaining on the board.
Tyler Murphy was chosen as the new board chairman. New board member Amanda “Amy” Green was named vice-chair after being sworn-in. She replaced Daryl Love, who did not run for re-election.
Murphy has been on the board since 2018. He teaches in Boyle County.
Green used to teach in Fayette County.
Spires had been chairwoman since 2018, a year after being appointed to the board.
New board member Tom Jones was also sworn-in. He’s a former principal in Fayette County. He replaced Ray Daniels, who did not seek re-election.
