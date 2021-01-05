Man charged after double fatal accident in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is charged in connection to a crash in Pulaski County that left two people dead.

State Police say 39-year old Philip Hall was under the influence when he tried to cross into the northbound lane on US 27 North and hit a pickup.

This was around 6:30 Monday night.

KSP says the driver of the pickup, Barbara Haste and her passenger Diane Haste died.

Neither Hall nor his juvenile passenger were injured, according to police.

Hall is charged with DUI and wanton endangerment.