Man accused in Bell County shooting turns himself in

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, a man accused of shooting another man in the Kettle Island Community has turned himself in.

Deputies say 23-year-old Devonterious Williams Grigsby of Flatlick said he went to the area to find a vehicle stolen from his girlfriend’s mother.

He said as he was driving around he heard the shooting victim and others making racial slurs. Deputies say he also told them one of those people had a weapon so he got out of the car and started firing shots.

The victim was shot in the arm on Highway 221 and taken to Pineville Community Health Center.

Grigsby is charged with assault – 1st degree, and (5) counts of wanton endangerment because of the other people nearby.