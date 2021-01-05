Lincoln Co. Schools ends investigation, reinstates girls basketball head coach

STANFORD, KY (WTVQ) – After rumors were flying for the last few weeks, Lincoln Co. Schools suspended and opened an investigation into Head Girl’s Basketball Coach Brandon Fisher. Fisher is in his first season with the team. Multiple players on the team allegedly quit after mistreatment and degrading comments from Fisher. Below is the statement released from the school;

“The investigation started on December 15th when allegations were brought forth against the Lincoln County High School Girls Head Coach Brandon Fisher.

Upon reviewing the allegations, Superintendent Michael Rowe launched an investigation into the girls basketball program. The investigation consisted of individually speaking with 19 different players, all three assistant coaches, and support staff. The district again reached out to former employers of the head coach, whom it had also consulted upon Fisher’s initial hiring. Head Coach Brandon Fisher was suspended pending the findings of the investigation.

“Principal Michael Godbey and Athletic Director Tim Estes brought the allegations to me back on December 15th and we immediately started looking into them,” said Superintendent Rowe. “I suspended Coach Fisher with pay while our staff conducted the interviews and discussions with players and staff. That is normal procedure for a superintendent when it is determined an investigation is needed to look into alleged employee actions.”

“Upon the conclusion of the investigative report, it was concluded no criminal activity had taken place. I determined it was appropriate for Coach Fisher to return to his position as head coach and gave him a formal letter listing the district’s expectations on December 22nd. I reinstated Coach Fisher to begin practice again with the team on December 28th,” said Superintendent Rowe.

On December 28th Superintendent Rowe, Principal Godbey and Athletic Director Tim Estes held a team meeting open to all parents and players to discuss the process of the investigation. “We had hoped to wrap up the entire investigation by the 28th, but while conducting the first phase we uncovered other things that warranted more time to look into,” explained Superintendent Rowe.

“One assistant coach resigned during the investigation and one assistant remains suspended (with pay). We hope to resolve all personnel matters, including replacing the assistant coach, as soon as possible,” added Superintendent Rowe.

“I want to commend Mr. Estes and Mr. Godbey for promptly bringing this to my attention. It is a misconception to think that a high school principal or AD hires and fires employees. Only the superintendent has that ability. I fully support the job Tim Estes and Michael Godbey do for our school and athletic department,” said Superintendent Rowe.”