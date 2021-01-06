Lexington Police: man grazed by bullet off Liberty Road Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police say they think a man was grazed by a bullet Tuesday night off Liberty Road, but the victim reportedly wasn’t very cooperative, leaving officers without a lot of information.

Police say they were first called out to Dallas Avenue about shots fired around 9:30 p.m, but they couldn’t find any evidence of a shooting.

At 10 p.m, they were called back out for a victim. When they arrived, the victim told officers he scraped himself on a porch. Officers say if he was shot, he was grazed by a bullet.

He refused treatment. Officers say they took a report.