Kentucky Capitol: Yard signs call for governor’s impeachment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Protesters placed signs outside Kentucky’s Capitol calling for the governor’s impeachment.
The protest occurred Tuesday as state lawmakers began their 2021 session.
- Advertisement -
It comes months after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear was hanged in effigy for his COVID-19 restrictions.
Beshear is downplaying the latest protest, saying he’s not intimidated by yard signs.
Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers have begun introducing bills to scale back the governor’s executive powers in times of emergency.
During the ongoing health crisis, Beshear has used his executive authority to place restrictions on businesses and the size of gatherings. Some Republican critics have branded those actions as an abuse of power.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.