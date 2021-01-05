Governor announces how many vaccine doses state will receive next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday nearly 54,000 more vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Kentucky the week of January 11th.

“2021 is going to be the year that we defeat the coronavirus. It’s going to take months. We are still going to sustain heartbreaking losses along the way. But vaccines are here. The first two that received emergency approval are highly effective. And I’m working day in and day out, along with the Department for Public Health and many others in state government, to get them out even faster,” said Gov. Beshear. “That is my primary mission right now.”

Beshear says the week of January 11th, Kentucky expects 27,300 doses from Pfizer and 26,500 from Moderna. That’s in addition to 57,000 doses this week. The governor says that number does not include booster doses sent to the state for people who have already received an initial dose.

At least 66,582 initial vaccine doses have already been administered in Kentucky.

According to Mark Carter, Cabinet for Health and Family Services executive policy advisor, all, but one of the state’s local health departments use the state’s contact tracing system.

The state has hired 1,200 more staff members to do contact tracing since the spring. That puts the total of tracers at more than 1,600.

Carter says $47.7 million of $78 million for statewide contact tracing has already been spent and the rest will be spent before the end of 2021.

According to Carter, tracers have gotten in touch with 94,000 Kentuckians exposed to coronavirus. Carter estimates, at a minimum, contact tracers have prevented more than 2,000 hospitalizations and 400 deaths. He also estimates that saved more than $31 million in health care costs.

“While we all are anxious to be vaccinated, until we can be, we have to do the things we always harp on: wearing a mask, social distancing, getting tested if you feel sick, washing your hands and participating in contact tracing,” said Carter. “If we can do that, we’ll get to the vaccine and we’ll get through this pandemic together.”

The governor reported 1,781 new cases Tuesday and 23 new deaths with a positivity rate of 11.4%.

There are 2,772 total deaths. 1,760 people are in the hospital and 430 are in the ICU with 215 currently on a ventilator.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long-term care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.