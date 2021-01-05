Dozens of racist stickers found downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say the stickers may be difficult to remove, either way people have seen them and now they’re left feeling hurt.

“We all need to raise our voices and stand with each other,” Rabbi Litvin said.

Community leaders noticed the stickers popping up downtown over the weekend, illegally placed on businesses.

They don’t look like much, just a message in small print, but scan them and a list of podcasts come up with titles like “The Jewish Problem” and “Marriage and White Survival”.

Rabbi-Shlomo Litvin posted on social media encouraging people to speak out and against them, “It takes you to a website that has a series of mostly incoherent anti-Semitic bigoted rants about the holocaust, about Jews in general, about how the governments been controlled. Various conspiracy incoherent ramblings and split up into different topics.”

Rabbi Litvin says this isn’t the first time these particular stickers have shown up.

He says change doesn’t just happen. Just because it’s a new year doesn’t mean we won’t see this type of behavior.

He says microchange is how people make a difference, “You have anti-Semites attacking Jewish education in New York, you have Jewish student center was burnt down in Delaware, Jews are attacked in the streets of Miami. This is a national problem, this isn’t a Kentucky problem, but we in Lexington Kentucky also need to face it.”

Rabbi Litvin says although this hurts, the community support he continues to see is what helps him and others stay strong and inspired.

Police say they are investigating.