Boil water advisory issued for parts of Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for certain areas of Danville, according to city officials.
The City of Danville issued an advisory for: Commerce Street, Montgomery Way, Shannon Drive, Hightower Road and Brenda Avenue between US 150 and Hightower. City officials say it’s due to a valve replacement.
No contamination has been confirmed, according to the city. However, affected residents should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for three minutes and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.
For more information, you can contact Danville Water Works at 859-238-1241.
