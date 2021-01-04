Two women killed in collision in Pulaski County

EUBANK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two women were killed and a man injured in a two-vehicle collision in Eubank in Pulaski County on Monday night, according to the Pulaski County coroner.
Investigators say the crash happened on US 27 at KY 70 around 6:30 p.m.
The coroner says 55-year old Barbara Haste and 58-year old Diane Haste were in a car pulling onto US 27 off of KY 70 when the collision happened. Both women were killed. Autopsies are scheduled Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, according to the coroner.
The coroner says the driver of the other car was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver’s name wasn’t released.
The deadly collision remains under investigation.
The state says the southbound lanes of US 27 were shutdown following the accident for about three and a half hours, reopening just before 10:00 p.m.
