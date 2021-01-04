Terry Wilson to use extra year of eligibility, but will transfer from Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Kentucky Quarterback Terry Wilson has decided to use his final year of eligibility elsewhere. He announced via his Instagram page he will transfer from Kentucky.

In his final season at Kentucky, he threw for 1194 yards and 7 touchdowns. He ran for 424 and 4 touchdowns.

Wilson missed last season due to a torn patellar in his left knee.

Wilson will always be known for being the quarterback on one of the program’s best teams in 2018. He started in all 13 games at quarterback, leading UK to its first 10-win season since 1977. He completed 180 of 268 passes (67.2) with 11 TDs and just eight interceptions. Wilson Became the first Wildcat player with at least 1,500 passing yards and 500 net rushing yards in the same season.

He did damage through the air as well. He completed at least 60% of his passes in 11 of 13 games. Wilson also ranked second on the team in rushing yards (547) and attempts (135) behind All-American Benny Snell Jr.