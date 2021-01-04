Search underway for murder suspect in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Laurel County are searching for a third person they say is connected to a murder last month.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 28-year old Freddy Scalf Jr.

Scalf is believed to be involved in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell.

Caldwell was found dead in the parking lot of a business near London on December 20th.

According to deputies, Robert Gray and Ashley Lewis have been arrested and charged in the murder.

Gray was arrested three days after the murder. Lewis was arrested last week.