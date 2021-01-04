[ditty_news_ticker id="349423"]

40.4 F
Lexington
Monday, January 4, 2021
Home News Ring with more than 12K diamonds sets Guinness World Record

Ring with more than 12K diamonds sets Guinness World Record

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
8
This photo shows the Marigold, or “The Ring of Prosperity,” which set a new Guinness World Record for the ring with the most diamonds on it.(Source: Renani Jewels via CNN)

(CNN) – There’s a new Guinness World Record for the largest number of diamonds on a single ring: 12,638.

It breaks the previous record by nearly 5,000 diamonds.

- Advertisement -

Harshit Bansal, founder of Renani Jewels in Meerut, India, set the new record with the ring’s design on Dec. 21.

The ring is named the Marigold, or “The Ring of Prosperity.”

It has a circular band with an ornate floral design, weighs nearly 6 ounces, and the stones are 38-carat natural diamonds.

Guinness World Records said all the diamonds are conflict-free.

Bansal said he was first inspired to break the diamond-studded record in 2018 while studying jewelry design in Surat, India.

Two years later, his company completed the ring design.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Previous articleLFCHD fears post-holiday spike, reports 534 COVID-19 cases over weekend
Next articleGovernor frustrated with vaccination pace as he announces record Monday case numbers
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!

Your Neighbors. Your News. 

Talk To Us

Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.

Watch Us

We live, work and play right here in Central Kentucky. We are your neighbors. We celebrate community and we tell your stories. We are the most trusted source for local news.

 

Get Alerts

Download the ABC 36 News App on your smart phone or tablet device to receive breaking news and weather push notifications the minute it happens.

HOME

NEWS

COMMUNITY

FEATURES

WEATHER

SPORTS

© 2020 WTVQ-DT. Website Design & Hosting by ChartLocal