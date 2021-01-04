Ring with more than 12K diamonds sets Guinness World Record

(CNN) – There’s a new Guinness World Record for the largest number of diamonds on a single ring: 12,638.

It breaks the previous record by nearly 5,000 diamonds.

Harshit Bansal, founder of Renani Jewels in Meerut, India, set the new record with the ring’s design on Dec. 21.

The ring is named the Marigold, or “The Ring of Prosperity.”

It has a circular band with an ornate floral design, weighs nearly 6 ounces, and the stones are 38-carat natural diamonds.

Guinness World Records said all the diamonds are conflict-free.

Bansal said he was first inspired to break the diamond-studded record in 2018 while studying jewelry design in Surat, India.

Two years later, his company completed the ring design.

