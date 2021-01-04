CHI Saint Joseph Health opens outpatient surgery center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/ST. JOSEPH HEALTH) – CHI Saint Joseph Health is expanding options for outpatient care and increasing surgical capacity.

The new surgery center opened Monday.

The outpatient surgery center is in the Saint Joseph Office Park on Harrodsburg Road.

“We are excited to announce and open this new option for outpatient surgical services for patients in Lexington and central Kentucky,” said Bruce Tassin, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health, and president, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East. “This newly renovated free-standing surgery center expands our ability to meet the needs of more patients with a wide range of outpatient procedures and surgeries in a convenient location near Saint Joseph Hospital.”

According to St. Joseph Health, the facility is 20,386 square-foot center is opening following renovation of a former outpatient surgery center in Building D of the Saint Joseph Office Park on Harrodsburg Road.

They say outpatient procedures that are expected to be performed include, but not limited to, those that address chronic pain, such as injections and neurostimulators; orthopedic surgeries, such as total joint replacement and ACL, meniscus and rotator cuff repair; pediatric dental surgery; cosmetic surgery such as abdominoplasty, breast augmentation, face lift and blepharoplasty; and laparoscopic abdominal surgery.