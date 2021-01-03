Cool, misty start to the workweek, then sun arrives

A cool, cloudy, and slightly foggy night is developing for central and eastern Kentucky. Through Monday morning, communities in far eastern Kentucky in higher elevations may see light freezing drizzle. This may result in a few slick spots until mid-morning. Most spots in central Kentucky should remain dry with some sun. Highs will reach the mid-40s Monday afternoon with sun and clouds. A slight chance of drizzle will arrive midday Tuesday, but most of the day will be dry, but cool with highs near 40. Another chance for rain arrives Thursday evening through Friday morning. Some may see a rain/snow mix, but accumulations and major winter impacts appear minimal. – Meteorologist Mike Joyce







