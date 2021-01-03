KSP is looking for two missing Knott County teens

HINDMAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police says it’s searching for two missing Knott County teens.

Benjamin Neil Combs, 14, of Leburn, is described as 5’7” and 120 pounds. Troopers say he has brown hair and brown eyes.

Summer Rayne Combs. of Hindman, is also 14 years old, according to KSP, and is described as 4’11” tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say the two were last seen in the Hindman community of Knott County on Saturday around 11:00 a.m. They are believed to be in a black 1987 Chevrolet S-10, with no registration plate.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, at (606) 435-6069. This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Bobby Roberts.