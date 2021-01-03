Harlan man arrested after fatal shooting at apartment complex

HARLAN, Ky (WTVQ) – On Saturday evening, Kentucky State Police were called to a shooting at the Eastbrook Apartments.

Officers from Post 10 Harlen immediately responded to the call at the apartments and began their investigation.

According to the officers, they found that multiple individuals were fighting in the parking lot of the Eastbrook Apartments.

53-year old Irvin Harris of Harlan had operated a firearm and shot 18-year-old Gavin McClain of Harlan.

McClain was taken to the ambulance to Harlan ARH where he later was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

Harris was arrested by Kentucky State Police deputies and charge for the murder of McClain.

Harris is currently booked into the Harlan County Detention Center.

This case is still under investigation.