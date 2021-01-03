Governor Beshear releases Sunday COVID update, positivity rate above 10

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear released an update on COVID-19 Sunday that shows a positivity rate spike above 10 percent.
Below is the full release from the Governor’s Office:
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, Gov. Beshear reported the following #COVID19 numbers in the commonwealth. The state’s elevated positivity rate is likely due to some labs and public testing sites being closed over the holiday, which increases the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are experiencing symptoms and suspect they have the virus.
Gov. Beshear will provide a full explanation of the positivity rate during tomorrow’s update at 4 p.m. EST. For more information on today’s report, visit KyCovid19.Ky.gov.