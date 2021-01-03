Estill County students will return to in-person learning this week

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – This week, some counties will be sending students back to in-person learning, starting Monday morning.

Despite Governor Beshear’s recommendation to wait until at least the following Monday the 11th, the Board of Education in Estill County has decided to shift back a little earlier.

Recently they’ve released the following statement concerning remote learning:

“Continuous remote learning is having a definite impact on the social and emotional needs of our students and many are struggling academically as well.”

Starting Monday, January 4th, Students will go back on a hybrid schedule.

Through these months of limbo, many counties feel the stress of at-home learning

This afternoon, ABC 36 spoke with one Estill County mom, who’s identity we have kept anonymous says she still feels torn about returning.

“There are so many pros and there are so many cons…It’s like do I want them to stay home and struggle in their work and continue to just be stuck at home or do I want to take the risk and let them go out and have a somewhat normal life,” she says.

The board of Education in Estill County says it will monitor a new guideline of 50 cases per 100-thousand people.

If the cases go over that it will return to remote learning.