Lexington police say bullet grazes woman’s head in drive-by shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police says its investigating multiple shots fired reports Saturday night.

In one case, police say a woman had a near miss, a stray bullet grazing her head.

It happened on Radcliffe Road just after 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say someone in a dark colored car fired several shots as they drove by. The woman in another car grazed and taken to the hospital, but she’s expected to be okay.

They say her kids were also in the car and they were not hurt.

The same round of shots also hit a duplex, officers say. One side was empty and the two people home on the other side weren’t hurt.

Also in Lexington, police say another person was seen in a dark car firing rounds on Florence Avenue about an hour later.

Only an empty pickup truck was hit, they say. It’s not clear if the two were related.

Police say it’s continuing to investigate both.