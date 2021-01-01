Stray bullet hits young girl inside Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police says a young girl was hit by a stray bullet inside her home New Years Eve.

It happened just before midnight on East Sixth Street near Chestnut.

Police say there were several rounds that hit the house, one hitting a girl younger than 10. They say she was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

According to investigators, it appears the home was not the target of the shooting.

Also in the area, another round of bullets hit a home on Race Street just about an hour later, police say.

Investigators say two bullets went through the window and hit a wall. Although, two adults and four minors were home, no one was hurt.