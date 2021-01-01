Lexington mother rattled after baby nearly hit in NYE shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was a frightening start to the year for a Lexington family as shots were fired into their home shortly after midnight.

Police say two bullets went through the window and into a wall of the home located on the 400-block of Race Street.

While no one was hurt in the shooting, the family was left shaken by the close call.

“It was very shocking and I was very scared because I didn’t know if I lost one of my kids,” Anita Miles said, a mother of four young children. “We just see a whole bunch of white powder just go all over our couch and everything that’s in our house and we see that we have a bullet- bullet holes in our walls where our house had been shot up.”

Miles and her husband quickly went to grab their kids – three of which were asleep in their rooms. However, their 4-month-old was asleep just feet under where bullets flew through the house.

“Usually my daughter sleeps in her swing, and this particular night we had her laying on the floor, but if she was in that swing I wouldn’t have my daughter today,” Miles said.

She says she hears gunshots in her neighborhood all the time. Originally from Pennsylvania, Miles says she now questions her decision to move to Lexington’s East End two years ago.

“It’s really scary and last night really opened my eyes to what kind of neighborhood I got my kids in,” Miles said.

She says her kids are afraid to come home and she feels stuck with few options.

“With the coronavirus and stuff, not too many places are taking anybody new,” Miles said. “You gotta wait. I just started working, so it’s really kinda hard.”

Though still shaken up, Miles says she’s glad a bad situation wasn’t worse.

“I’m just very grateful that my kids are okay because I don’t know what I’d be doing right now if anything was to happen.”