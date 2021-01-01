Kentucky man rescues injured bald eagle during bird count

A Kentucky man, Eric Nally participating in an annual bird-watching hike has helped rescue an injured bald eagle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) – A Kentucky man participating in an annual bird-watching hike has helped rescue an injured bald eagle.

Eric Nally was hiking in the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest Wednesday when he spotted the eagle in a creek.

Photo Courtesy: Eric Nally
He alerted Bernheim staff who took the bird to Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky.

The eagle was found to be suffering from lead poisoning and had internal damage to its abdomen.

Photo Courtesy: Eric Nally
Nally noticed the injured Bald Eagle on an annual bird count event on Dec. 30, 2020

She is undergoing treatment. Nally says it is still uncertain if the bird will survive but he is optimistic.

Photo Courtesy: Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky Inc.
Picture of rescued Bald Eagle

Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky posted an update Thursday on Facebook saying this:

“Her prognosis is guarded at this time. Lead poisoning is commonly seen in Bald Eagles which are known to scavenge on carrion and gut piles left by hunters, and eat fish that contain lead due to lead sinkers left in waterways. This type of poisoning causes neurological damage that can lead to seizures, blindness, emaciation, weakness, limb paralysis, and death if left untreated.”
The group is collecting donations for care of the bird. You can help by clicking here.