Families ring in the new year with Central Kentucky’s first newborns of 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Central Kentucky’s very first newborn arrived at Baptist Health Lexington only a few minutes into the new year.
Britani and Chase Rushing of Flemingsburg welcomed Callie Jay Rushing at 12:09 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021.
Baby Rushing is the couple’s second child and her arrival was a bit of a surprise, she was originally due Jan. 10.
Baptist Health shared, Chase, who works for KU in Lexington, was up a pole when the call came from his wife. “I was changing a light out in a back yard and she called when I was coming down. I said, ‘Alright, I’ll meet you there,’” Chase told Baptist Health. Britani’s mother drove her to the hospital.
Mom and baby are doing well. Callie weighs 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measures 19 inches long. Baptist Health says she was delivered by Corey Forester, MD.
UK Healthcare’s first baby of 2021 was born just before 2 a.m. Friday.
This is Titus Cade Dean Adams.
He was born at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021 at UK Chandler Hospital to Bria Wise and Steven Adams of Winchester. Congratulations!
At CHI Saint Joseph Health Lexington its first newborn arrived at 3:31 a.m.