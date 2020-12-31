UPDATE: Valley View Ferry closed by high water

UPDATE POSTED 4:35 P.M. DEC. 31, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry connecting Fayette, Madison and Jessamine counties across the Kentucky River is closed as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 by high water conditions and heavy drifts.

When the ferry is not operating, the suggested alternate route between Nicholasville and Richmond is US-27S to Lancaster in Garrard County, then KY-52E to Richmond. The suggested alternate route between Lexington and Richmond is I-75.

UPDATE POSTED 9 A.M. SUNDAY, DEC. 27, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry connecting Fayette, Madison and Jessamine counties across the Kentucky River is closed as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 by high water.

UPDATE POSTED 9 a.m. DEC. 18,. 2020

As of 8:55 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, the Valley View Ferry reopened and is operating on a normal schedule. It had closed Tuesday, Dec. 15 because of high water.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry connecting Fayette and Madison counties across the Kentucky River is closed until further notice due to high water conditions, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The ferry normally operates 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The ferry is free.