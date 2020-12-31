Spring-Like Start to 2021

We’ll start the new year with spring-like weather. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with showers and storms, wind gusts of up to 30 mph, and highs in the middle 60s on New Year’s Day. We’ll deal with some leftover drizzle, on Saturday, as highs warm to the upper 40s. Our next weather maker is a quick one, arriving Saturday night into Sunday, sparking showers and cooling temperatures to the middle 40s for Sunday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy and breezy, with showers, as lows cool to the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY – Mostly cloudy and breezy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the middle 60s.

