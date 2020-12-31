St. Claire HealthCare Names DeLuca director of Pharmacy Services

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – St. Claire HealthCare has named Michael DeLuca, RPh, BS, as director of Pharmacy Services.

“I am excited to become a part of the St. Claire family. As a strongly spiritual person, I am very happy to further my career with a Catholic organization, serving a ministry that the Sisters of Notre Dame sponsored and are still a part of,” said DeLuca. “After a quick tour, learning more about SCH, and meeting the pharmacy team, I knew I was all in and ready to accept the position.”

DeLuca set his sights on a career in pharmacy at an early age after admiring his father’s work as a pharmacist, research professor, and associate dean of the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.

“Early on, I was working alongside my father as a technician in his labs where I cleaned and watched the manufacturing and development of drugs,” said DeLuca. “I later became nationally certified as a pharmacy technician, then went to pharmacy school to continue to pursue my passion.”

DeLuca earned his degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy and brings over 18 years of institutional, infusion, and retail pharmacy experience to St. Claire HealthCare.

He most recently served as the manager of Pharmacy Services at CHI Saint Joseph Health in Lexington.

Outside of pharmacy, DeLuca is passionate about his family. He has been married for more than 25 years to his wife, Myra, and together they have five children (three daughters, Jessa, Kenna, and Brynn; two sons, Will and Sam). He enjoys playing golf, teaching the sport to his sons, and cooking.

“I’ll admit, I’m always smiling, even under my mask,” said DeLuca. “I really enjoy good conversation and the blessings of fellowship.”

Through his new position at St. Claire HealthCare, DeLuca will provide leadership for all pharmacy services throughout the enterprise, including in-patient and retail services.

“I’m excited to enhance existing pharmacy initiatives, as well as implement new programs and processes to benefit our patients,” said DeLuca.