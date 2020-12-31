POLICE STORIES: Smiles and tears from Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Few professions are more taken for granted than police and firefighters. And while they often are in the headlines, many of the positive — and tearful — stories sometimes are glossed over.

The Georgetown Police Department has had a week of smiles and tears.

In the case of tears — and some smiles — Assistant Chief Robert Swanigan officially retired after 30 years with the department.

His family was by his side as he said goodbye and signed off for the last time.

And in case of real “heroes” and teamwork, the department posted the below on its Facebook page, the story of the department making sure a stranded souple got to play Santa to their family. The story:

“On the evening of Dec. 26, 2020, an elderly couple from Michigan were traveling to visit relatives when they were involved in an accident at I-75 and exit 126. While they were not injured, their vehicle, full of Christmas gifts for family, was totally disabled.

“Georgetown Officer Gregg Muravchick responded and immediately began to work with Georgetown 911 dispatchers to locate a vehicle rental agency still open. After being informed a rental car agency had a vehicle available, Officer Muravchick drove the couple and their dog to Lexington Airport only to discover, in fact, there was no vehicle available.

Officer Muravchick then contacted his sons who work for Lexington PD and they were able to locate a dog friendly hotel in Lexington. Officer Muravchick drove the couple (and dog) to the hotel.

All of the couples gifts and belongings were still inside the wrecked car now stored at the towing service in Georgetown. Sgt. Mark Gardner, Officer Muravchick and Dispatcher Michelle Murphy, made arrangements to secure the contents for safe keeping.

All other GPD Officers were tied up on calls.

When her shift ended, Dispatcher Michelle Murphy met Officer Muravchick at the tow service in Georgetown where they quickly retrieved all the presents and belongings. Dispatcher Murphy transported all the items to the hotel in Lexington in her own vehicle where she carried everything up to the elderly couples room. “