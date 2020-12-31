Man charged with stolen handgun, drug trafficking

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 53-year-old Lancaster man is charged with drug trafficking and possession of a stolen firearm after a drug dog ‘hit” on his car during a traffic stop.

According to the Garrard County Police Department, Rodney Penman was arrested following a traffic stop at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

K9 Officer Steven Debord conducted a traffic stop on South Campbell Street in Lancaster for traffic violations. K9 ‘Kane’ was deployed on the car and indicated drugs were present, the department said.

During a search, deputies said they seized suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, a Xanax bar and a gun reported stolen in Lincoln County.