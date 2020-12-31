Car sales will benefit agency that helps abused, neglected children

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Every person who buys a car from a Dan Cummins dealership in 2021 will also be helping abused and neglected children in central Kentucky.

Through the 2021 Dan Cummins Cares program, a portion from each vehicle purchase at the Cummins’ families three central Kentucky dealerships will be donated to CASA of Lexington. The nonprofit trains and supports hundreds of community volunteers who serve as advocates, friends and role models for some of the area’s most at-risk children.

“The Cummins family has long supported CASA’s efforts to help abused children find safe, permanent homes and give them the childhoods they deserve,” said Josh Cummins. “Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, we are taking that commitment to our communities’ kids to the next level. We have set a goal for this program of raising $100,000 for CASA of Lexington.”

That money will allow CASA of Lexington to further grow its number of advocates and serve hundreds more children in central Kentucky, said Executive Director Melynda Jamison.

“It also means the thousands of people who buy a Dan Cummins vehicle every year will learn a little bit about how many children right here in our local community are in need,” she said. “There are more than 2,000 abused or neglected children in our four counties with cases before a judge right now. We served close to 600 of those children in 2020; there are hundreds more who need an advocate.”

The Cummins family have been major sponsors for multiple CASA of Lexington fundraisers. They have also been instrumental in helping CASA of Lexington expand its services beyond Fayette County. The organization now also serves children in Bourbon, Woodford and Scott counties.

By committing to significant, recurring financial support, the Cummins family has also become CASA of Lexington’s first sustaining partner.

“CASA of Lexington has no guaranteed funding from any source. As funding levels from federal and state grants change, it will become more important for CASA to find Sustaining Partners who want to see positive change in their community,” Jamison said. “We’re thrilled that we have found our first Sustaining Partner in the Cummins family.”

Josh Cummins said donations will be taken from the proceeds of each vehicle sale after the purchase is complete.

“We are giving to make a difference. We are giving because it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “Hopefully when our customers drive their new cars home, they will feel good knowing their purchase helped kids in need.”

The Cummins family owns three dealerships in central Kentucky: Dan Cummins Chevrolet Buick of Paris, Dan Cummins Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Paris, and Dan Cummins Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Georgetown.

CASA of Lexington’s trained and supervised volunteers advocate through the family court systems in Fayette, Bourbon, Woodford and Scott counties to ensure all victims of child abuse and neglect are safe and thrive in a permanent home. Changes such as where the child lives or goes to school, changes in social workers, teachers and friends, as well as the uncertainty of what life holds, can be very overwhelming for these children.