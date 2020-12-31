After two weeks under 200, new Fayette COVID cases close to 300 again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After more than two weeks of new daily coronavirus cases under 200, Fayette County now has had two straight days approaching 300, but the reason is unclear.

The county reported 275 positive cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 23,169 since March, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report/

- Advertisement -

The county also reported one new death, raising the total lost to virus-related causes to 160.

It’s unclear whether the two-day increase — the county had 288 cases Tuesday — is related to delays in reporting from the Christmas holiday or a renewed increase in cases. The 275 cases is the 10th-highest one-day total.

The county has confirmed 5,769 new cases and 27 deaths through the first 30 days of December.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

110, March

143, April

507, May

793, June

1,702 July

2,538, August

2,804, September

2,736, October

6,070, November

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

23,000: Dec. 30

22,000: Dec. 23

21,000: Dec. 15

20,000: Dec. 10

19,000: Dec. 6

18,000: Dec. 2

17,000: Nov. 28

16,000: Nov. 24

15,000: Nov. 20

14,000: Nov. 16

13,000: Nov. 11

12,000: Nov. 5

11,000: Oct. 29

10,000: Oct. 20

9,000: Oct. 6

8,000: Sept. 22

7,000: Sept. 11

6,000: Sept. 2

5,000: Aug. 23

4,000: Aug. 10

3,000: July 28

2,000: July 12

1,000: June 10

1: March 8

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been: • 451 cases, Dec. 9