LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Walmart store on Highway 192 West In London is closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday for coronavirus cleaning.

It will reopen Jan. 1, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

“Out of abundance of caution, our store will be closing at 2 p.m. for additional cleaning and stocking and we will be reopening on Friday, Jan. 1 at 7 a.m.,” the store said. “Pharmacy will be open with alternative pickup options. Those options will be curbside pickup and mail delivery.”

For curbside pickup, pharmacy associates will bring items to customers’ car with non-contact sign method. Phone number for curbside pickup is 606-872-1405. On mail delivery, the customer can call the pharmacy and request mail delivery, the pharmacy will mail it to the customer’s home.