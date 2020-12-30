Teen accused of shooting neighbors as they cut down utility pole

VANCLEVE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An 19-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree assault after shooting two people who were cutting down a utility pole, according to the Kentucky State Police.

According to troopers, Dalton Taulbee, of Vancleve in Breathitt County, called the KSP at about 3 p.m. Tuesday saying he’d shot two people on Cutchin Road in the Vancleve community.

- Advertisement -

Detectives discovered Foxie Feltner, 56, of Bethany, and Margaret Feltner, 45, of Vancleve, were outside the residence with a chainsaw attempting to cut down a utility pole on the property.

Taulbee came out of his home armed with a rifle and fired two shots, striking both of his neighbors, according to the KSP.

Margaret Feltner was airliftied to the UK Medical Center and Foxie Feltner, who also goes by Ervine, was taken to the Kentucky River Medical Center, according to the Breathitt Advocate newspaper.

Taulbee was arrested on the scene and charged with two counts of first-degree assault. He remains in the Three Forks Regional Jail. No bond has been set yet.

This incident remains under investigation by Detective Brandon Thomas.