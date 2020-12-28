Man charged in connection with dead woman’s body

UPDATE POSTED 4 P.M. DEC. 30, 2020

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 44-year-old Lick Creek man has been charged with abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday near his home.

Chadwick Hunt was arrested Tuesday night at his home 1990 Lick Creek Road in Pike County, according to an arrest citation provided by the Pike County Detention Center.

Clara Morgan O’Brien had been reported missing Dec. 19, according to the citation, and on Dec. 27, state troopers received information of where her body might be on Lick Creek Road.

Troopers found her at a site near Chadwick’s residence. Evidence at the scene led troopers to get a search warrant for Hunt’s residence. Hunt told investigators O’Brien, who he called Morgan, had died and he moved the body to the location to conceal it, according to the arrest citation.

His bond has been set at $25,000 cash with home confinement if he is able to post bond.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MONDAY, DEC. 28, 2020

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was located in the Lick Creek area of Pike County.

KSP Pikeville Post received a call on Sunday December 27, 2020 just after 8 p.m. where the caller advised a possible deceased body had been located.

KSP troopers and detectives responded to the area.

The initial investigation indicated an unidentified body had been located near the park area of Fishtrap Lake in the Lick Creek community. The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiners Office for autopsy and identification.

The cause of death is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday in Frankfort. Otherwise, troopers said they could say the sex of the victim, possible cause of death or how long the body might have been at the location.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Detective Dustin Thompson. Detective Thompson was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Fedscreek Volunteer Fire Department.