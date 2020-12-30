Holiday delay catches up as Fayette records high new COVID case numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Delays in test reporting because of the Christmas holiday may have caught up Tuesday as Fayette County reported 288 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day number in more than two weeks and the ninth-highest one-day total on record.
The 288 cases pushed the county’s total to 22,894 since March, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Wednesday.
The county also reported three new deaths, one from December and two from November that have been confirmed as coronavirus-related. The deaths bring the county total to 159.
The county has confirmed 5,494 new cases and 26 deaths through the first 29 days of December.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702 July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:
- 22,000: Dec. 23
- 21,000: Dec. 15
- 20,000: Dec. 10
- 19,000: Dec. 6
- 18,000: Dec. 2
- 17,000: Nov. 28
- 16,000: Nov. 24
- 15,000: Nov. 20
- 14,000: Nov. 16
- 13,000: Nov. 11
- 12,000: Nov. 5
- 11,000: Oct. 29
- 10,000: Oct. 20
- 9,000: Oct. 6
- 8,000: Sept. 22
- 7,000: Sept. 11
- 6,000: Sept. 2
- 5,000: Aug. 23
- 4,000: Aug. 10
- 3,000: July 28
- 2,000: July 12
- 1,000: June 10
- 1: March 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1