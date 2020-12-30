Gas leak causes stir near UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A gas leak near the UK campus and medical complex disrupted
a neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The leak was reported at about 9:15 a.m. when a construction crew ruptured a line near the intersection of Gazette and Press avenues in a residential area popular with students behind part of the UK Chandler Hospital Medical Complex.
Fire crews responded to monitor the situation while Columbia gas crews shut down and repaired the line.
No one was evacuated.
The call was one of three gas leak calls fire crews responded to between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday.