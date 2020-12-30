Former Shriners Hospital in Lexington sells for $10 million

Restaurants and bars are gearing up for what's supposed to be one of their biggest nights of the year. This year, both won't have anyone ringing in the new year with them when the clock strikes midnight.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After nearly four years on the market, the former Shriners Hospital on Richmond Road in Lexington has been sold, according to a post on the Facebook page of Fayette PVA David O’Neill.
The post says the property was sold to the Kentucky Easter Seal Society for $10 million.
Officials say the facility is expected to be used as a hospital again, but no word yet on when it’s expected to be in operation.
The Shriners Hospital in the 1900 block of Richmond Road closed when a new $47 million Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center opened on the UK HealthCare campus at the corner of South Limestone Street and Conn Terrace in 2017.
