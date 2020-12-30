Couple entertains with festive music videos during pandemic

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky couple is working to bring some positivity to the community during these trying times in the best way they know how – by performing.

Carrie and Jeff Ketterman are entertainers and put together a creative music video called ‘The COVID Christmas Wrap’.

- Advertisement -

In the video, Jeff stars as the Grinch, writing all the lyrics and putting together the music with the help of his wife Carrie. The two are musicians and have a 1950’s band called Rosie & The Rockabillies and a 1920’s band called the Tin Pan Alley Cats.

No strangers to the performance world, they often take on other roles of famous couples like Lucy & Desi, Sonny and Cheer, and much more.

Normally, Carrie says they perform at the Old Capitol Tea Room which Carrie runs but because of the pandemic, most of their gigs have been postponed or canceled. That’s when they started making music videos for people to watch online.

Other music videos include ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch’, and ‘Baby there’s COVID Outside’ among others.

Carrie says they’re all recorded, filmed, and produced entirely in their home by just the two of them.

According to Carrie, they’ve been creating music videos all year and just hope to bring a smile or some excitement to others.

You can follow them on their YouTube channel Our Technicolor Life, HERE.

Previous articleLooming deadline for Woodford Humane Society SAVE matching fund
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!