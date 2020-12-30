Couple entertains with festive music videos during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky couple is working to bring some positivity to the community during these trying times in the best way they know how – by performing.
Carrie and Jeff Ketterman are entertainers and put together a creative music video called ‘The COVID Christmas Wrap’.
In the video, Jeff stars as the Grinch, writing all the lyrics and putting together the music with the help of his wife Carrie. The two are musicians and have a 1950’s band called Rosie & The Rockabillies and a 1920’s band called the Tin Pan Alley Cats.
No strangers to the performance world, they often take on other roles of famous couples like Lucy & Desi, Sonny and Cheer, and much more.
Normally, Carrie says they perform at the Old Capitol Tea Room which Carrie runs but because of the pandemic, most of their gigs have been postponed or canceled. That’s when they started making music videos for people to watch online.
Other music videos include ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch’, and ‘Baby there’s COVID Outside’ among others.
Carrie says they’re all recorded, filmed, and produced entirely in their home by just the two of them.
According to Carrie, they’ve been creating music videos all year and just hope to bring a smile or some excitement to others.
You can follow them on their YouTube channel Our Technicolor Life, HERE.