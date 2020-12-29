Work on lights could close lanes Wednesday in Clark, Fayette, Madison, Montgomery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists work is continuing on changing halogen light bulbs to efficient LED bulbs and the work will cause traffic delays in some areas.

In addition, high-mast lighting work will be in effect for some areas. High-mast lighting is described as a tall pole with lighting attached to the top pointing towards the ground. It is usually, but not always used to light a highway or recreational field.

Temporary partial ramp, single lane, and/or shoulder closures could be in place for work to be completed in areas. A thru lane will remain open at all times for the traveling public to utilize.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clark County

Interstate 64 @ KY 627 – Exit 96

high-mast lighting

Bourbon County

US 27 @ US 68 – between milepoints 6.0 – 7.0

conventional lighting

Fayette County

Interstate 64 @ Haley Pike/KY 859 – Exit 87

high-mast lighting

Montgomery County

Interstate 64 @ US 60 – Exit 113

high-mast lighting

Scott County

Interstate 75 @ US 460 – Exit 125

high-mast lighting

All work, and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Finance and Administration Cabinet have launched an initiative to replace thousands of roadway lighting fixtures across the state with energy saving LED lights.

The upgrades will reduce energy consumption of roadway lighting systems by more than fifty percent and save more than $2.8 million a year in reduced utility and maintenance costs.

“Modernizing our roadway lights with more efficient and longer lasting LEDs is a win-win strategy to stretch taxpayer dollars, improve roadway visibility and reduce the number of maintenance-related lane closures,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.

“This joint project further supports the Finance Cabinet’s ongoing efforts to capture energy efficiencies in state-owned and operated facilities and equipment, while also reducing the frequency of ongoing upkeep and replacement of highway lighting,” said Finance Cabinet Secretary Holly M. Johnson.

More than 18,000 high-mast and cobra head lighting fixtures will be replaced with energy efficient LED lights on select state-maintained roads across Kentucky.

The improvements include underground lighting replacements in the Cochrane Tunnel in Jefferson County and the Cumberland Gap Tunnel in Bell County.

Approximately 1,500 lighting fixtures at state-owned maintenance garages and parking lots will also be replaced as part of the project. More than 1,000 fixtures have been installed statewide to date.

The project will also include the replacement of roadside controller boxes and cabinets and the relocation of crash-prone poles.

KYTC and the Finance and Administration Cabinet have contracted with CMTA Energy Solutions to complete the project. Work began in November and is expected to be complete by early 2022. Status updates on the project can be found here.