Low new Fayette COVID cases may be holiday slowdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County recorded 112 new coronavirus cases Monday, but the relatively low number could be more related to fewer people getting tested during the holidays than an actual significant drop in case numbers.
The 112 new cases pushed the county’s total to 22,606 since March, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday.
The county also recorded one new death from coronavirus-related causes, bringing the county’s total to 156. The death actually occurred in November but was just officially linked to the virus, according to the department.
The county has confirmed 5,206 new cases and 23 deaths through the first 28 days of December.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.
The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702 July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:
- 22,000: Dec. 23
- 21,000: Dec. 15
- 20,000: Dec. 10
- 19,000: Dec. 6
- 18,000: Dec. 2
- 17,000: Nov. 28
- 16,000: Nov. 24
- 15,000: Nov. 20
- 14,000: Nov. 16
- 13,000: Nov. 11
- 12,000: Nov. 5
- 11,000: Oct. 29
- 10,000: Oct. 20
- 9,000: Oct. 6
- 8,000: Sept. 22
- 7,000: Sept. 11
- 6,000: Sept. 2
- 5,000: Aug. 23
- 4,000: Aug. 10
- 3,000: July 28
- 2,000: July 12
- 1,000: June 10
- 1: March 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1