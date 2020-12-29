Low new Fayette COVID cases may be holiday slowdown

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
15

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County recorded 112 new coronavirus cases Monday, but the relatively low number could be more related to fewer people getting tested during the holidays than an actual significant drop in case numbers.

The 112 new cases pushed the county’s total to 22,606 since March, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday.

The county also recorded one new death from coronavirus-related causes, bringing the county’s total to 156. The death actually occurred in November but was just officially linked to the virus, according to the department.

The county has confirmed 5,206 new cases and 23 deaths through the first 28 days of December.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick.

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak with November on pace to set a new record:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702 July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October
  • 6,070, November

The county reached the following thousand-case marks on these dates:

  • 22,000: Dec. 23
  • 21,000: Dec. 15
  • 20,000: Dec. 10
  • 19,000: Dec. 6
  • 18,000: Dec. 2
  • 17,000: Nov. 28
  • 16,000: Nov. 24
  • 15,000: Nov. 20
  • 14,000: Nov. 16
  • 13,000: Nov. 11
  • 12,000: Nov. 5
  • 11,000: Oct. 29
  • 10,000: Oct. 20
  • 9,000: Oct. 6
  • 8,000: Sept. 22
  • 7,000: Sept. 11
  • 6,000: Sept. 2
  • 5,000: Aug. 23
  • 4,000: Aug. 10
  • 3,000: July 28
  • 2,000: July 12
  • 1,000: June 10
  • 1: March 8
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
• 451 cases, Dec. 9
• 409 cases, Dec. 2
• 362 cases, Nov. 22
• 334 cases, Nov. 28
• 306 cases, Nov. 25
• 297 cases, Dec. 3
• 296 cases, Dec. 1
• 281 cases, Nov. 27
• 274 cases, Nov. 21
• 265 cases, Nov. 14
• 264 cases, Dec. 10
• 255 cases, Nov. 11
• 247 cases, Nov. 24
• 245 cases, Nov. 16
• 239 cases, Nov. 29
• 237 cases, Nov. 20, Dec. 7
• 236 cases, Nov. 7
• 227 cases, Dec. 4
• 217 cases, Dec. 8
• 213 cases, Nov. 23
• 212 cases, Nov. 19
• 207 cases, Dec. 11
• 198 cases, Dec. 5
• 196 cases, Nov. 17
• 195 cases, Nov. 15
• 191 cases, Dec. 26
• 189 cases, Nov. 12
• 187 cases, Nov. 13
• 186 cases, Dec. 23
• 184 cases, Nov. 10, Nov. 18
• 183 cases, Nov. 9
• 181 cases, Nov. 5
• 180 cases, Dec. 6, Dec. 19
• 170 cases, Dec. 15
• 167 cases, Sept. 11
• 164 cases, Nov. 30
• 162 cases, Dec. 14
• 155 cases, Oct. 30, Dec. 17, Dec. 18
• 152 cases, Nov. 4
• 151 cases, Dec. 16
• 149 cases, Sept. 10, Dec. 12
• 143 cases, Oct. 29
• 138 cases, Dec. 13
• 135 cases, Oct. 27, Dec. 24
• 134 cases, Dec. 22
• 133 cases, Oct. 15
• 131 cases, Aug. 7
• 130 cases, Oct. 28
• 126 cases, Oct. 9
• 125 cases, Nov. 2, Nov. 6
• 124 cases, Sept. 18, Oct. 24
• 123 cases, Sept. 9
• 122 cases, Sept. 1
• 120 cases, Sept. 2
• 119 cases, Aug. 28
• 118 cases, Oct. 21, Oct. 31
• 117 cases, Nov. 3
• 116 cases, July 27
• 113 cases, Sept. 5, Sept. 16
• 112 cases, Aug. 27, Oct. 22, Dec. 28
• 111 cases, Sept. 3
• 110 cases, Sept. 4, Sept. 25
• 108 cases, Sept. 12
• 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
• 102 cases, Aug. 26, Nov. 8
• 101 cases, Aug. 13
• 100 cases, July 23
• 97 cases, Sept. Nov. 1
• 96 cases, Sept. 14
• 92 cases, Sept. 13
• 91 cases, July 31
• 90 cases, Aug. 5
• 89 cases, July 30, Sept. 20
• 88 cases, Aug. 29, Sept. 15, Sep. 19
• 87 cases, Aug. 19, Oct. 16
• 86 cases, Aug. 20
• 85 cases, Oct. 23, Dec. 21
• 84 cases, Aug. 6, Aug. 22, Oct. 20
• 83 cases, Sept. 17, Sept. 22
• 82 cases, Aug. 1, Sept. 26
• 81 cases, Aug. 17, Sept. 6
• 80 cases, Aug. 12, Oct. 25
• 79 cases, Sept. 23
• 78 cases, Dec. 20
• 77 cases, Oct. 8
• 76 cases, Sept. 28, Oct. 1
• 75 cases, Oct. 3, Oct. 4
• 74 cases, Aug. 18
• 73 cases, Oct. 13
• 72 cases, Aug. 23, Oct. 5, Oct. 18
• 71 cases, Oct. 14
• 70 cases, Sept. 29
• 69 cases, July 15, July 19, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 24
• 68 cases, Oct. 7
• 67 cases, July 26
• 65 cases, July 10
• 63 cases, Aug. 2, Sept. 30
• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11, Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Sept. 8
• 61 cases, July 20
• 60 cases, Sept. 21, Oct. 12
• 58 cases, July 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 25, Oct. 19
• 57 cases, Oct. 2, Oct. 26
• 56 cases, July 11, Oct. 6
• 55 cases, Oct. 10
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 51 cases, Oct. 11, Oct. 17
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10, Sept. 7
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1