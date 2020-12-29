UPDATE: Woman wanted in connection to homicide found and arrested

UPDATE POSTED 10:35 P.M., DEC. 29, 2020

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A tip led to the arrest Tuesday night of 30-year old Ashley Lewis in Clay County, according to Sheriff Patrick Robinson.

Investigators say the East Bernstadt woman was wanted for complicity to commit murder in connection to the shooting death of 32-year old Jeremy Caldwell, of Manchester. He was shot to death Dec. 20, 2020 in Laurel County, according to deputies.

Sheriff Robinson says the tip led authorities to a home off Cool Springs Road around 8:00 p.m.

Sheriff Robinson says the home was surrounded and Lewis was found inside trying to hide in a bedroom. Investigators say she was arrested without incident.

In addition to Sheriff Robinson, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, Deputy Coty Arnold, K9 Deputy Wes Brumley and K9 ‘Ghost’ were involved in Lewis’ arrest.

39-year old Robert Brandon Gray, of Keavy, was arrested two days before Christmas and charged with murder in the case.

*Note: The photo of Lewis’ arrest is courtesy of Clay County Sheriff PAO Trent Baker.

UPDATE POSTED 2:45 P.M. DEC. 29, 2020

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A $500 reward is being offered by London-Laurel Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 30-year-old Ashley B. Lewis, of East Bernstadt, is wanted for complicity in connection with a Dec. 20 homicide that left 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell, of Manchester, dead.

She has been on the run since then. On Dec. 23, investigators caught 39-year-old Robert Brandon Gray, of Keavy, who is charged with murder in the case.

UPDATE 9 p.m. WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23, 2020

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with the Southeast Regional Special Response Team (SRT) led by Team Leader Detective Richard Dalrymple and Lieut. Chris Edwards – Crisis Negotiator for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office and a large contingent of Sheriff’s deputies and detectives, and Bailiffs, with assistance from Kentucky State Police and London City Police, successfully and safely arrested Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of Keavy, on Wednesday afternoon 12-23-20 at approximately 3:15 P.M., at a residence off West City Dam road approximately 10 miles southwest of London after information was developed that murder suspects were possibly at a relatives’ home there, Root said in a social media post Wednesday night.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s office was seeking two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Jeremy Caldwell, 32, of Manchester, which occurred off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 across from a business parking lot approximately 5 miles north of London on Sunday afternoon 12-20 -20 at approximately 2 PM. The two suspects fled the scene in a silver Pontiac G6 after the fatal shooting.

Root, Detectives and Deputies responded to the location they had developed information on, and the suspect attempted to flee out a back window, but ran back inside the residence and would not come out. Lt Chris Edwards attempted communication with the suspect with a phone system deployed by the sheriff’s office, however, the suspect would not exit, Root said.

The regional SRT was activated to respond to the scene at approx. 11 A.M. SRT deployed several tactics in an attempt to get the suspect to come out, however, the suspect failed to exit the residence. An infrared imaging system was requested from West Knox Volunteer Fire Department and SRT utilized that equipment to locate the suspect in the attic of the residence, Root said.

“SRT entered the attic area where they successfully and safely arrested the suspect,” Root stated.

Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office was: Detective Richard Dalrymple who led the regional special response team with team members: from (Corbin P.D., Barbourville P.D., Mt. Vernon P.D., Williamsburg P.D., Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.. Also assisting for the Laurel Sheriff’s office was: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Robert Reed (case officer), Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson and a large contingent of Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies.