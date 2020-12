stolen last week. BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Boyle County investigators continue to search for a carstolen last week.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department, a 2006 Saab SUV was stolen last week. It was last seen on Lancaster Road — KY 52 — next to the Allen Company.

Anyone with information should contact Danville Dispatch at (859) 238-1220 and ask to speak with a deputy.